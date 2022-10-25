Rev Abraham Philip Akpor Kojo, known in the showbiz circles as Lord Kenya, has revealed he had a personal relationship with late comedian Baba Spirit.

Lord Kenya mentioned that Baba Spirit became his protégé after he won an impersonation competition where he acted as Lord Kenya.

In a bid to provide mentorship for the then budding celebrity, the legendary musician said he camped Baba Spirit in his house at Breman, together with other persons he was supporting.

Lord Kenya further stated that Baba Spirit was with him throughout his years of illness to the very moment he was delivered and ordained a Reverend.

Contrary to claims that the late comedian was a traditionalist, Lord Kenya revealed Baba was a staunch Christian who had accompanied him to church on multiple occasions.

“When I was delivered he came to my church, Faith of Grace, to invite me to another church where he was attending. He even scouted for churches for us to go and minister for three days”.

He made the revelation while addressing some claims Baba made in an interview shortly before his demise that he did not believe in the supremacy of God.

Lord Kenya believes Baba’s denouncement of God could contribute to his spiritual downfall and subsequent death.

He believes the name Spirit had a toll on his life, and rather than hold steadfast his faith, he made a U-turn to the worldly system.