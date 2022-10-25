Leading general business insurance company, Imperial General Assurance, has made an enormous investment into improving the infrastructural buildout of the company.

After nine years in service, the company has commissioned a new aesthetically-pleasing head office located in the hearts of Labone to create an atmosphere for stronger client-customer relations.

The launch forms part of conscious efforts of Imperial General Assurance to be one of the best go-to companies in Ghana in the next five years.

At an event to usher the head office into service, the Managing Director, Mr Robert Wugah explained the new office is not just a commitment of the company, but to showcase their dedication in offering the best services for their clients.

He explained since insurance is intangible, the structural development of their outfit goes a long way in proving to clients, stakeholders and the general market the readiness of Imperial General Assurance to be at the forefront of financial industries.

In relation to their mantra to provide solid protection in times of uncertainties, the wholly-owned Ghanaian company aims at providing tailor-made services to suit the individual demands of their local clients.

Minister of Trade and Industries, Mr Alan Kyerematen, who graced the launch as the guest of honour, commended the company for their progressively functioning investment.

Mr Kyerematen noted that physical evidence in a form of infrastructure brings tangibility to insurance, hence he is excited Imperial General Assurance is taking that bold step.

At a time when the general economic downturn has significantly impacted the Ghanaian economic fortunes, the Trade Minister urged the company to “see the brighter side of the tragedy to do good business” which would help them capture market shares.

Adding her voice, the Chief Operating Officer, Mrs Josephine Asumbire indicated their violet and gold colors depict royalty, for which all their services would provide ultimate comfort and prestige for their clients.

The commissioning was graced by dignitaries in the financial sector including the boss of the National Insurance Commission, President of the Ghana Insurance Association, representatives of the Ghana National Bureaux, among others.