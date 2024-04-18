A long-serving Member of Parliament (MP) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Emmanuel Ackah has passed on.

Mr Ackah was a former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Jomoro constituency in the Western Region.

The late J.E Ackah as he was affectionately called served from 1993 to 2005.

Ellembelle MP and Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah announced his death in a post on X on Wednesday.

Details around the death however remain sketchy.

Mr Buah in his post eulogised the deceased for his selfless service and dedication towards educational advancement in Ghana.

“He was a selfless public servant who lived a life of service and made a profound impact in all spheres of his life.

“His demise is a great loss to the Nzema land and the country at large. I extend my heartfelt sympathies to his immediate family in this difficult period of grief. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire the people he diligently served,” he mourned.

As an educationist, Mr Ackah From 2013 to 2016 served as the Chairman of the Board of Takoradi Technical University, where he played a pivotal role in transforming the institution.

