Minister in charge of Food and Agriculture, Dr Akoto Afriyie, has advised Ghanaians to desist from panic-purchase over fear of shortages as lockdown takes effect.

Following the announcement of a partial lockdown, some Ghanaians have moved into buying and stocking food items to last them the period.

But Dr Akoto Afriyie speaking in a news conference at the Information Ministry explained there was enough food available on the markets to meet the needs of Ghanaians, thanks to the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme.

He noted that such panic-buying had led to the hike of prices which can only be addressed when individuals control their consumer behavior.

The minister also noted that even though there have been hikes on the world market, Ghana was immune due to measures put in place by government to ensure food security.