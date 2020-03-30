Two fully recovered Coronavirus patients in Ghana have been discharged, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced.

Giving an update on the deadly Coronavirus as at today, March 30, 2020, the GHS said “Recovered & Discharged: two (2) have recovered and discharged; whilst two others are awaiting laboratory results to inform decision on discharge.”

Read update posted on the GHS website below:

Situation Update, Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Ghana As At 30 March 2020, 08:30hrs

As of 30th March 2020, at 08:30 hrs, no new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since the last update at 11:00hrs on 29th March 2020.



The Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research tested 17 samples from the Upper East (3), North East (3) and Ashanti (11) regions all of which were Negative. No new test results have been received from Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research since the last update.



Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ghana stands at 152 with five deaths as of 30th March 2020 at 08:30HRS.



Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and Treatment Outcomes, Ghana- 30 March 2020, 08:30HRS



**All five (5) had underlying chronic medical conditions prior to COVID-19 infection



