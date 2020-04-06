The Ghana Army is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Ashaiman on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

The incident between a soldier and a civilian (truck pusher) which led to the death of the latter is being investigated, according to a communique from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The GAF in a statement said the death of the young man happened during a lockdown operation. The incident reportedly happened at Ashaiman in Accra on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Mr Eric Ofotsu was accidentally shot in Ashaiman by a soldier. Source: dailymailgh.com

The said incident, according to GAF, occurred when a civilian, Mr Eric Ofotsu (A.K.A. No Yawa), tried to disarm a soldier who was conducting an arrest as part of the COVID-19 restrictions on the movement of persons.

The GAF in a statement said, “the civilian was being arrested on suspicion of indulging in illegal conduct contrary to the Narcotics Act.”

According GAF, initial reports showed that the suspect was resisting arrest and attempted to disarm the soldier leading to a struggle during which the soldier’s rifle accidentally went off.

The Army’s statement further stated that the suspect sustained life-threatening injuries and while being conveyed to the hospital for medical attention, unfortunately, passed on.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue in Accra.

Credit: Yen, dailymailgh