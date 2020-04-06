Police in Ho on Sunday arrested Bishop George Kunu, General Overseer of the Miracle Life Temple at Sokode-Lokoe, with five members of his church for disobeying President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s directive against social gatherings.



Some members of the Lokoe Pentecost Church were also picked up by the Police for flouting the directive.



Mr Anthony Danso, Ho Municipal Police Commander, who confirmed the arrest to the Ghana News Agency said the culprits were yet to be interrogated.



Meanwhile, churches have generally suspended church services in the Volta regional capital, with many reaching their members through social media and radio stations.



Few churches on Sunday, April 05, Palm Sunday decorated their premises with palm fronds but did not organise church services in the auditoriums.



The President in a national address on Sunday, March 15, 2020, banned all public gatherings including conferences, funerals, political rallies, church activities and other related events to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the country.