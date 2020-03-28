The Ghanaian media is included in services exempted from restrictions or partial lockdown announced by President Akufo-Addo Friday night as part of measures to control the spread of Coronavirus in Ghana.

Following the President’s address in which he announced services that shall be exempted from the restrictions without the mention of the media, journalist have been agitated.

But even before the agitation could heighten, Minister odf Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, allayed the fears of media people via a tweet.

He tweeted: @NAkufoAddo has just completed his address to the nation on updated convid-19 measures. For the avoidance of doubt, the media is included in services exempted from restrictions. The legal instruments that give full effect to H.E.’s address will include the media.

The timely tweet has since calmed nerves of many media people, a lot of whom had taken to social media to express initial disappointment.

