Artiste Pappy Kojo is finally in Ghana after being caged for almost a year in Italy due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

During his stay when the respiratory illness was at its peak, he pleaded with the government to secure him a rescue trip back home.

But, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, denied him that protocol, adding it was unsafe for him to travel, especially to Ghana when borders were closed.

He adapted to the situation and swore he will never return to Ghana; but that has proven to be nothing but a bluff.

Yesterday, he was first seen in the motherland on the set of Lil Win’s upcoming movie; ‘Cocoa Season’.

He received a warm welcome by artistes on the set.