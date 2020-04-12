A pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church at Abeka Lapaz in Accra has been arrested for defying the Presidential directive on public gathering.

ALSO READ:

Police personnel of the Tesano police station picked the pastor and four others for leading congregational worship, despite the closure of other churches.

Tesano Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Oduro Amaning confirmed this to Adom News Sunday.

He said when they got to the scene, they met the pastor with more than 20 people in the auditorium but he insisted he was doing online service.

Supt. Amaning said his men managed to arrest the pastor and four others but were subsequently granted a police enquiry bail.

He bemoaned the total disregard for the measures put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus’ that has already infected 408 people, killing eight.

The Tesano Police Commander appealed to Ghanaians to value their lives and stay home as government work to curb the spread.

Meanwhile, the pastor and his members will be put before court on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.