President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo is expected to address Ghanaians today, April 19, 2020 with updates on measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

This will be the president’s seventh address to the nation.

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin who announced this in a Facebook post said time for the address will be communicated later.

However, the President is expected to give an update on the latest measures put in place by the government to ensure that the deadly Coronavirus is contained.

The latest address will put to rest the anxiety of either a total lockdown or an extension of the 21 partial lockdown in Greater Accra, Kumasi and Kasoa.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s total coronavirus cases stand at 834 with 9 deaths and 99 recoveries.