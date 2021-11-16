The Office of the Head of the Local Government Service (OHLGS) has dispelled information circulating on social media that the Service has published notice for employment.

The Chief Director of OHLGS, James Oppong-Mensah, in a statement on Tuesday stated emphatically that the information is false and must be disregarded.

Citing the said fake news, Mr Oppong-Mensah cautioned that some unscrupulous persons have defrauded some people who fell for the message.

In view of that, “the Service wishes to inform the general public that it is not the author of the said information and has not contracted any institution or individual to do so on its behalf.

“The general public is, therefore, urged to disregard the said information and treat it as a scam: and visit its official website for information concerning postings,” the statement added.

