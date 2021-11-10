The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has hinted that a load shedding management in parts of the country may be possible in the coming days.

This, according to the outfit, comes on the back of a communication mast which on Tuesday, November 9 collapsed and fell on the 330KV Aboadze-Kumasi transmission lines.

The incident, which occurred near Bogoso in the Western Region, led to the collapse of two towers.

GRIDCo, in a statement, said the incident affected the power systems and may lead to a load shedding.

However, the outfit has announced it is working around the clock to replace the fallen towers.

