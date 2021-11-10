Musician Burna Boy is one of the most iconic musical exports from Africa and his latest gesture towards a fan has proved the long-held assertion.

During his Sweden concert, a Caucasian fan, who was stationed at the front row, stole the show when he sang Burna Boy’s Pree Me song word-for-word.

Irrespective of the Yoruba language incorporated in the song, the fan ‘murdered’ the lyrics while displaying gestures that communicated his love for Burna and his craft.

Just like the many revelers, his action caught the attention of the Way too Big composer, who invited him backstage to appreciate him.

It’s also been revealed that the lucky fan had been a staunch patron of most of Burna Boy’s concerts, globally.

He is also noted for buying VIP tickets to earn him front rows.

For this, Burna Boy gifted him his designer Louis Vuitton belt estimated to be worth over $2,000 and a shoutout in the presence of persons believed to be his friends.

