Ghanaian musician, Fuse ODG, has recounted his experience living outside of Ghana.



In an exclusive interview with Asempa FM’s Adu Kumi, he admitted that he fled the nation as a youngster.

During his time in the United Kingdom (UK), he had to adjust to the culture, which came to him with a bit of a shock.

He was also unimpressed by the situation where the western portrayed Africa as being in the wild, especially in documentaries.

The musician also added that whenever they broadcast documentaries from Africa, the white students portray him as someone who lives in a forest.