Liverpool are to appeal against the red card given to Curtis Jones during their controversial 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Jones was sent off for fouling Yves Bissouma on 26 minutes after a video assistant referee (VAR) intervention.

Referee Simon Hooper initially gave Jones a yellow card for the challenge but changed his decision after going to the pitchside monitor.

Midfielder Jones, 22, faces a three-game ban if the card is not overturned.

If the dismissal is upheld, he will miss Liverpool’s Premier League games against Brighton, Everton and Nottingham Forest.

On Sunday, the Reds issued a statement after VAR failed to overturn an incorrect decision to disallow a Luis Diaz goal for offside, with the match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium goalless.

The club said “sporting integrity has been undermined” after the governing body for referees PGMOL said the decision to rule out the goal was “a significant human error”.