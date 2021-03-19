Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals in one of four exciting match-ups.
Manchester City, which cruised past Borussia Monchengladbach in the last-16 with a 4-0 aggregate win, take on Borussia Dortmund.
In what is set to be a mouthwatering clash, Bayern Munich will meet PSG again in a repeat of the Champions League final in Lisbon last year.
There is also the prospect of an all English semi-final after Chelsea were drawn to play Porto with the prize for the winners a clash with Real Madrid or Liverpool.
The quarter-final first legs will take place on April 6/7 before the return matches on April 13/14.
The semi-final first legs will be held on April 27/28 and the second legs on May 4/5.
The Champions League final will take place at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on May 29.
FULL DRAW:
Quarter-finals
- Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund
- Porto v Chelsea
- Bayern Munich v PSG
- Real Madrid v Liverpool
Semi-finals
- Bayern/PSG v Manchester City/Borussia Dortmund
- Real Madrid/Liverpool v Porto/Chelsea
Final
- Winner of semi-final 1 v Winner of semi-final 2
REMAINING CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DATES
- Quarter-finals first legs: April 6/7
- Quarter-finals second legs: April 13/14
- Semi-finals first legs: April 27/28
- Semi-finals second legs: May 4/5
- Final: May 29 at Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul