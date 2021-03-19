Champions League
Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals in one of four exciting match-ups.

Manchester City, which cruised past Borussia Monchengladbach in the last-16 with a 4-0 aggregate win, take on Borussia Dortmund.

In what is set to be a mouthwatering clash, Bayern Munich will meet PSG again in a repeat of the Champions League final in Lisbon last year.

There is also the prospect of an all English semi-final after Chelsea were drawn to play Porto with the prize for the winners a clash with Real Madrid or Liverpool.

The quarter-final first legs will take place on April 6/7 before the return matches on April 13/14.

The semi-final first legs will be held on April 27/28 and the second legs on May 4/5.

The Champions League final will take place at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on May 29.

FULL DRAW:

Quarter-finals

  • Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund
  • Porto v Chelsea
  • Bayern Munich v PSG
  • Real Madrid v Liverpool

Semi-finals

  • Bayern/PSG v Manchester City/Borussia Dortmund
  • Real Madrid/Liverpool v Porto/Chelsea

Final

  • Winner of semi-final 1 v Winner of semi-final 2

REMAINING CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DATES

  • Quarter-finals first legs: April 6/7
  • Quarter-finals second legs: April 13/14
  • Semi-finals first legs: April 27/28
  • Semi-finals second legs: May 4/5
  • Final: May 29 at Ataturk Olympic Stadium, IstanbulRangers v Slavia Prague




