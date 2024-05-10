The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to develop a contingency plan to address the challenges encountered during the limited voter registration exercise.

The registration process has faced network challenges, and many people have been unable to register.

After touring some registration centers, Mr. Afenyo-Markin who is also the Member of Parliament for Effutu charged the EC to have a backup plan to ensure all eligible voters registered before the deadline.

“The Electoral Commission must improve on its system of registration. Obviously, if we are all talking about network failures, then I am not sure that they will be able to complete on schedule. The frustrations and the delays must be addressed.

“So I am urging the Electoral Commission to ensure that they have a backup system because as it is, the frustrations are one too many. And I would encourage the Electoral Commission to live up to expectations” he added.

Also, running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has called on the EC to extend the days for the exercise to make up for the lost time due to the technical and network challenges.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has urged all eligible voters to get registered to enhance Ghana’s democratic process.

ALSO READ: