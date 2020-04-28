General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has explained the reason why the party has not launched its manifesto and outdoored a running mate few months to the elections.

According to Mr Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito, given the coronavirus pandemic, they are more focused on saving lives than seeking partisan interest.

The opposition party was in the process of soliciting public views for its manifesto when the world was hit by the infectious coronavirus.

It is not clear how far they have gone but the choice of a running mate for flagbearer, former President John Mahama also hangs in a balance.

Political pundits wonder who the NDC will make its running mate to counter vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the December electioneering campaign.

But, General Mosquito stated unequivocally that, there is no cause for alarm since it is part of the NDC’s strategy.

When quizzed by host of Ekosii Sen, Philip Osei Bonsu about the seeming delay, the NDC scribe said the electorate don’t care about manifestos now.

“I don’t believe that is what Ghanaians want to hear now; Ghanaians want to know when COVID-19 will go so they can live normal lives,” General Mosquito opined.

As a responsible opposition, Mr Asiedu-Nketia said they are committed to support the government win the fight against coronavirus.