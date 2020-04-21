Former Communications Minister, Edward Omane Boamah, is questioning the integrity of the figures of the number of COVID-19 cases tested in the country.

He is convinced, given figures available to him; the figures put out by the Ghana Health Service might be inflated.

Dr Boamah was reacting to the government’s claim that, it has made aggressive testing of suspected cases central to its coronavirus response.

His suspicion heightened more when President Nana Akufo-Addo in his seventh address to the nation said “we have, till date, traced some 86,000 contacts, out of which we have test results of 68,591 contacts…We are ranked number one in Africa in [the] administering of tests per million people.”

These figures put out by the President; the former Communications Minister stated cannot be true.

He explained that, given the capacity of Noguchi Memorial Institute and the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research, it is impossible for them to complete over 60,000 tests.

“The figures put out are doubtful; where are those additional testing centres?” the former Communications Minister quizzed.

Such incoherent figures being churned out, Dr Boamah stated gives more credence to claims that the government is massaging figures to look good in the eye of the public.

He was, however, worried the Ghana Health Service is allowing its integrity to be dragged into the mud.

“Ghana Health Service must up their game when you put information out, it must be unambiguous so we can have confidence in the figures they are putting out,” Dr Boamah added.