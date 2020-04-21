Gulf Energy Limited and CareWorld Global have donated items and equipment to 37 Military Hospital as its contribution towards the fight against COVID-19 in Ghana.

The group which also includes Legon Cities FC, Lemla Petroleum Limited, Networking for Hope (An NGO based in Accra), Airtech Limited and Lemla Veterinary Services made the donation as part of efforts to curb the spread of the Coronavirus and to support the Hospital and the GAF Treatment Centre, to manage the cases brought to the facilities.

The items presented included 500 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), 516 disposal bedsheets rolls, 50 each of Canula S14 and S18s, 55 Video Laryngoscopes and 28 Dissecting Forceps, 21 Bedsteads, 12 Bedside Desks, Carrier Stretchers and Examination Bed.

The others are Wheel Chair, Food Trolleys, Metro Shelving, Suction Machines and Gaskets, Nebulizers,vacuum seals, patient strap, dissecting forceps, vagina speculums, aneroid sphygmanometer, thermometers, ambu bags, bar soaps, tissue rolls and sanitiser dispensers and a host of other equipment and numerous assorted disinfectants.

The items were donated on behalf of the group by Dr Kwaku Danso Agyei, a Ghanaian Physician and Richard K. Atikpo whose is the Board Chair of Legon Cities, Gulf Energy, Lemla Energy and more.

The Isolation Centre, which is functional at the EL-Wak Sports Stadium, is to help manage the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking to the media after the donation businessman Atikpo reiterated the importance of supporting the work of government in dealing with the threat of COVID-19.

“We are excited to be part of governments’ efforts in dealing with this deadly virus. This is a virus that has claimed the lives of many people all over the world.

“Government alone cannot be solely responsible for footing the bills and as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility, we believe that there is the need to support the team fighting the threat of COVID-19 and therefore have decided to come in to aid the 37 Military Hospital and the GAF COVID-19 Treatment Centre,” he said.

The group has also taking up additional responsibilities of feeding the medical personnel on site daily in the line of duty since the 10th of April, 2020.

The Director-General of Medical Services of GAF and the Commander, 37 Military Hospital Brigadier General (Brig Gen) EC Saka and Brig Gen NA Obodai, respectively, on behalf of GAF and the Hospital, expressed deep appreciation to the group for the huge support.

The Generals noted that the items will go a long way to aid the facilities to perform their roles to the optimum and further noted that since the government and GAF could not do it all alone, support from the private sector, organizations, and individuals, was commendable and most welcome.