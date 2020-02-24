Principal Auditor, who led the audit of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), has spoken after their report went viral.

Madam Alberta Owoo from the Auditor-General’s Department maintained that, information contained in the report was provided by staff of GETFund.

Her comment comes after current management of GETFund challenged claims of illegalities in the audit report.

The institution in a rebuttal discredited many of the assertions in the report, indicating among other things that the claim that it had discontinued scholarship funding to the Scholarship Secretariat since 2008 is false.

But responding to the issue on News Nite on Joy FM, the Principal Auditor said they did not concoct any information in the report.

She maintained that, according to the performance audit report, GETFund Secretariat breached the object of the Fund and administered the scholarship themselves, and illegally funded foreign scholarships thus, acting outside its mandate.

Madam Owoo said though GETFund commissioned the audit report; they reserve the right to surcharge after Parliament approves the report.

