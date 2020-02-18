Ghanaians have been admonished not to mortgage their future by voting for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 general election.

According to the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a vote for former President John Mahama is “a vote for the kingdom of darkness.”

He made the comment while addressing NPP members at the 20th anniversary of the Tertiary Students Confederacy of the party at Ho Technical University in the Volta region.

“The 2020 election is going to be a battle between the kingdom of God one side and the kingdom of darkness on another side so let no one deceive you to exchange your colour television for black and white,” Sammy Awuku charged.

He maintained that, the December general election will be won solely on the hard work of the youth in the party.

“It is obvious the NDC does not have campaign message so we need to work hard to retain the NPP in power,” the National Organiser noted.

Mr Awuku urged the youth to be focused and not allow the NDC to define them with propaganda.

Source: Adwoa Gyasiwaa Agyeman