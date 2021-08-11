The Paris Saint-Germain club shop sold of Lionel Messi shirts in just 30 MINUTES as a gigantic queue weaved through the French capital.

The Argentine superstar, 34, officially completed his move to the Ligue 1 giants on Tuesday following his shock Barcelona exit.

Fans queued for hours outside the PSG club shop to get their hands on a ‘Messi 30’ jersey after they sold out online in just 30 minutes Credit: AFP

Somes lucky fans were able to get their hands on a ‘Messi 30’ jersey on Wednesday morning Credit: AFP

Messi signed a two-year deal and was given an outrageous police escort to PSG headquarters after he landed in France.

PSG started selling ‘Messi 30’ jerseys immediately after the deal was made official on Tuesday night.

And incredibly the website sold out of the personalised kits in just 30 MINUTES.

Lionel Messi officially completed his move to PSG by signing a two-year deal on Tuesday Credit: Rex

Desperate to get their hands on the top, fans descended on the PSG club shop.

But supporters were left with the prospect of hours and hours of waiting in the beaming sunshine after a monster queue began to form.

At one point, the queue weaved its way all the way back to a nearby metro station such was the demand for the ‘Messi 30’ kit.

PSG staff erected fences and aimed to shepherd fans safely around the outskirts of the shop.

But the majority of die-hard supporters know they face the prospect of waiting another few days at least to get their hands on a little piece of history

It was revealed Messi – who wore the No10 jersey for the majority of his Barcelona career – would don the No30 in Paris on Tuesday.

Neymar is the current No10 at the Parc des Princes and is claimed to have offered it to his old pal Messi.

But the Argentine decided to go back to his roots by taking the No30 – the number he wore for his Barcelona first-team debut way back in 2004.