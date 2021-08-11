Budding artiste, Patapaa, has ventured into the movie industry and is currently shooting an upcoming movie.

In the ‘behind the scenes’ shot he posted, Patapaa was filming alongside veteran actress Maame Gyanwaa.

Per his role, he was captured wooing an elderly Maame Gyanwaa who declined his proposal with a slap.

This is for Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin’s upcoming movie, Agya Bofo which casts the likes of Okyeame Kwame, John Painstill and Dada KD.

Patapaa has once stated in an interview that acting had been his first love until music made the overtaking.

On why he chose to exhibit his talent on LilWin’s film, Patapaa said he was honoured to be approached by his colleague.

He added that it is his own bid in reviving the ailing Kumawood industry, and he prays that with the help of LilWin’s movie investors will be attracted.

Watch video below: