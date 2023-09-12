Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged Ghanaians who have attained the age of 18 and above but do not have voter ID cards to take advantage of the Electoral Commission’s limited voter registration exercise.

The exercise takes off today at all 268 district offices nationwide.

In a Facebook post, Dr Bawumia emphasised that the fundamental right to vote starts with the responsibility of registering for an identification card.

He therefore encouraged active participation in the process to ensure their eligibility for the upcoming 2024 elections.

The 21-day exercise, which will end on October 2, 2023, is facing an injunction application from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and four other political parties.

The NDC together with the CPP, All People’s Congress (APC), Liberal Party of Ghana, and Great Consolidated Popular Party, filed a lawsuit on September 7 challenging the EC’s decision to limit the voter registration exercise to its district offices.

They have argued that this decision may disenfranchise many eligible voters, particularly those in remote areas, and are therefore calling for a decentralised process.

