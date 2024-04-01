Accolades poured in for Ghanaian media personality, Tima Kumkum as she was crowned the African Female Digital Media Influencer of the Year at the prestigious Ladies in Media Awards 2023.

The grand event, held on March 30, 2024, unfolded in the elegant setting of Wesley Towers, situated opposite Heritage Towers.

Attendees adorned themselves in black tie attire, with ladies adding a touch of sophistication with fascinators.

Tima Kumkum’s well-deserved recognition came as a result of her remarkable contributions to the media landscape, particularly in the digital space.

The journalist with the Multimedia Group Limited’s Adom Brands earned not just one but two nominations for her outstanding work.

While she clinched the title of African Female Digital Media Influencer of the Year, she also received nomination for African Female Entertainment Host of the Year on television.

As Tima Kumkum took center stage to accept her award, the audience erupted in applause, acknowledging her immense talent and influence.

In her acceptance speech, she expressed gratitude for the honour and dedicated the award to her supporters and mentors who have played a pivotal role in her journey.