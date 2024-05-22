Comic actor, Lilwin has addressed outbursts from netizens in reaction to a poor worded press release issued by his management.

The statement was to notify media houses that his studio interview with his Nigerian casts will not hold as planned.

“Management of Ghana’s Most Favorite Actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin writes this letter to inform you on Hold Lilwin’s Radio Tour for Tuesday 21st May 2024…Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lilwin unable to proceed with his Radio Tour for Tuesday. Therefore, we would like to request on hold all Radio and media interviews booked on Tuesday 21st May 2024 of with immediate effect,” the statement read in parts.

The entire diction of the press release was subpar, coupled with wrong usage of words and grammatical errors.

His Public Relations Officer, Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame was lampooned by netizens for the error ridden press statement.

Defending his team member, LilWin explained that the poor worded statement is a deliberately structured to court public attention.

He added that, it was intended to create buzz for the premier of his movie, ‘A Country Called Ghana’ in Kumasi.

LilWin chided Ghanaians to grow past feeding on negativity and genuinely supports creatives in the country.