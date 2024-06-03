Actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has been granted a GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties by the Asokore Mampong District Court following his arrest on Monday, June 3.

Lil Win was taken into custody by officers from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Manhyia Divisional Command shortly after being discharged from the hospital.

His arrest is connected to a recent accident involving a vehicle he was driving, which tragically resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy.

The family of the deceased had intensified calls for justice, but police cited ill-health as the reason for the delay in causing his arrest.

Lil Win has been charged with dangerous driving and negligently causing harm.

During the court proceedings, the prosecution requested that the accused makes himself available whenever needed as the investigation continues.

Lil Win’s counsel, Margaret Adjei-Twum, argued for bail, noting that her client suffered injuries, including internal bleeding, and required further treatment.

She assured the court that Lil Win, being a well-known figure, would not evade the judicial process.

Despite the ongoing investigation and the heavy police presence at the court, the judge granted bail and adjourned the case to June 27, 2024.

Watch video below: