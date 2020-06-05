Renowned Ghanaian actor, Lil Win, has apologised profusely to former Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Dr Stephen Opuni, for defaming him on his popular TV show ‘Don’t Think Far News’ on Adom TV.

Lil Win, known in private life as Kojo Nkansah, on March 24, 2018 showed numerous metal boxes in rooms which were filled to the brim with US$100 bundles. Without any evidence, the actor cum TV host, stated as a fact that the metal boxes filled with the notes were found in the house of Dr Opuni.

He further alleged that Dr Opuni stole the money which he had filled in rooms and predicted jail term for him.

The actor was subsequently sued by Dr Opuni together with the Multimedia Group Limited, owners of Adom TV, for GH¢ 10million for defaming him.

But as the case progresses in court, Lil Win has rendered an unqualified apology to Dr Opuni for those disparaging comments he made on the show.

The apology has been aired on Adom TV.

Watch video below: