The Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) has refuted rumours in sections of the Ghanaian society that it supports the legalisation of same sex marriages in the country otherwise known as LGBTQ+.

At a zonal meeting in Kumasi over the weekend, the Zonal Chairman of the association, Osei Owusu, explained that because of the services the association provides to the general public, it will not turn away any LGBTQ+ person who turns up at its clinics across the country for any of its services.

“Our motto is to offer services to people who have problems with reproductive system and so we will offer services or counselling to any LGBTQ+ person who goes to our clinics requiring of our services even if they don’t have money,” he told members.

He explained that because the PPAG has written to Parliament seeking detailed explanation of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 in Parliament so that the association becomes aware of the fine details of the bill and not found wanting when it offers services to LGBTQ+ people, a section of the Ghanaian public are tagging its members or the association as supporting gay rights. He, therefore, made it clear that the PPAG does not support gay rights.

He noted that because of the clarification being sought from Parliament, some Ghanaians are of the view that the association has gone for financial support from the LGBTQ+ community hence promoting their activities.

“This is far from the truth. It is never true,” he emphasised.

It must be noted that the Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) is an association that offers education on healthy sexual reproductive care such as pregnancy tests, STI management, male clinic services, HIV counselling &testing, and teenage pregnancy to all manner of persons, but especially to the youth.