The Member of Parliament for South Dayi in the Volta Region, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has indicated that the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBTQ+) community is after the lives of individuals pushing for the anti-homosexuality law in Ghana.

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor asserted killing him and his fellows is the surest way the homosexuals would get them out of their way to push the Ghanaian society to accept the “sinful” behaviour.

He mentioned this when he disbursed about GHȼ60,000 in scholarships to a number of tertiary students at Kpeve in his constituency.

“They say they want to eliminate us but people didn’t understand what I said. They actually want to kill us. Arh! When they remove you from parliament you can still talk.

“They actually are targeting us to be eliminated. When they eliminate you, you go down and keep quiet”, he said.

He cautioned that, the LGBT community has devised mechanisms to present homosexuality to the younger generation as societal norm at a tender age.

He said they have hidden information in books – used at pre and basic schools – and cartoons to influence children at the developing stage.

He, therefore, advised parents and stakeholders in the education sector to be vigilant and monitor the curriculum, what children read and watch on television and internet.

“So as teachers, and people at the tertiary level, it is out God-given obligation to prevent that from happening. And I am championing your course in parliament in this matter.

The report [on the Anti LGBTQ+ bill] has come and it has been adopted, the bill is the next thing we will be considering”, he said.