Robert Lewandowski scored the 600th and 601st goals of his career as Barcelona enjoyed a routine win over Villarreal.

Barca, who lost 3-1 at Real Madrid on Sunday, hit three goals in seven minutes at the end of the first half.

Lewandowski grabbed his first when he collected Jordi Alba’s cross, spun and shot past Geronimo Rulli and added another soon after from Gavi’s pass.

Ansu Fati made it 3-0 in the 38th minute to leave Barca second in La Liga, three points behind Real Madrid.

The success was Barca’s first in three matches after Lewandowski scored an injury-time equaliser in the 3-3 home draw with Inter Milan in the Champions League, before they lost the El Clasico encounter at the Bernabeu.

Lewandowski, 34, becomes only the third player since 2000 to pass the 600-goal career mark after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

His double against Villarreal at the Nou Camp took his goal tally to 16 in 14 games in all competitions since moving from Bayern Munich in a £42.6m summer transfer.

At Bayern, Lewandowski scored 344 times in 375 games and netted 103 times in 186 appearances for previous club Borussia Dortmund.

Before moving to Germany, he scored 21 times for Znicz Pruszkow and 41 goals for fellow Polish side Lech Poznan and has also scored 76 goals in 134 international matches for Poland.