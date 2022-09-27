Ghana head coach, Otto Addo, says he harbours no regret over Nico Williams’ decision to play for Spain at the international level and the decision of the youngster must be respected.

The Athletic Bilbao forward has been on the radar of the Ghana Football Association for years and after Inaki Williams completed his nationality switch to play for the West African country, several Ghanaian football fans were hoping to see the promising forward follow the footsteps of his senior brother.

Nico, however, made his debut for the Spanish national team in their defeat to Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League over the weekend.

Otto Addo said having grown up with the option to play for two countries himself, he is aware of the difficulty it is to take such a decision.

According to him, the player never told him he wants to play for Ghana but his decision to play for the 2010 World Champions must be accepted and respected.

“No no, he always said that he is still young, that it was difficult for him because he was brought up in Spain. But I know what it’s like to have to choose between two countries.

“I myself was brought up in Germany, it’s very difficult to choose and so for that, we have to respect he chose to represent Spain, it’s his decision and we have to respect it,” Coach Otto Addo said after the game against Brazil on Friday.

Nico Williams was a second-half substitute on Saturday when Spain lost 2-1 to Switzerland.