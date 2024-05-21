The La Municipal Director of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE), Emmanuel Mettle has asked the citizenry to live up to their civic responsibilities to protect and safeguard its democratic experiment.

This was at an event to mark the 23rd Constitution Week Celebration in collaboration with a non-governmental organization, Governance Africa,

The week was instituted in 2001 is to commemorate Ghana’s return to Constitutional democratic rule.

This year’s celebration was based on NCCE’s operational theme “Together, We Can Build Ghana: So Get Involved.”

Speaking at the Nii Odoi Frimpong and Nii Maale We Clans in La, Mr Mettle reminded the citizenry of the cogent achievements attained in the over three decades journey into constitutional rule in the fourth republic.

He cited the referendum on April 28th 1992 to embrace constitutional democracy.

Some of these achievements he enumerated were free and fair multi-party elections, three of which resulted in a transfer of power to opposition political parties, the proliferation of a vibrant media that enhances citizen’s freedom of expression as well as a judiciary that ensures respect for due process and rule of law.

Mr Mettle therefore ceased the opportunity to encourage the citizenry to see these positives associated with constitutional rule and protect it jealously.

Touching briefly on the on-going limited voters registration exercise, Mr. Mettle urged the citizenry to participate fully in the exercise in order to enable them to exercise their constitutional right in the upcoming general elections.

He also entreated them to eschew all forms of violence during the upcoming general elections.

To support the celebration, Governance Africa donated 100 copies of the pocket sized constitution to be distributed to the clan house, households visited and other identifiable groups which have been targeted for the exercise.

ALSO READ: