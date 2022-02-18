The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has entreated members of the public to forgo the past and reignite their hope in the Police Service.

According to the IGP, the ill-conduct of some of its personnel have left a bad name for the Service and such thoughts continue to linger in the minds of Ghanaians.

Speaking at an induction ceremony of some newly registered pharmacists in Accra, he noted that the Service under his outfit is making efforts to reverse the ill-reputation.

“We are pleading with you, let go of our past and let us be. We understand we lost your trust, we lost your confidence and your respect, but we are going to bring them back.

“So please, don’t continue to judge us by our past and by extension even insult us because this is the police we all have as a nation,” he added.

In September 2021, a police officer was arrested by the Kintampo Divisional Police Command for allegedly stealing a motorbike and other items belonging to the Ghana Police Service.

In January this year, four security personnel were arrested in Bole for stealing during an operation at Koundanlgou. They were interdicted.

But in his delivery, Dr Dampare noted that the current administration has identified the shortfalls and is making efforts to rectify them.

He urged Ghanaians to throw their weight behind the Service in its quest to be the best institution in the country rather than chastise them as such comments would go a long way to demoralize good officers.

“We have done several introspections, and we know where the problems are. That is why we can convince ourselves that we are the best institution. So bear with us and encourage us because if you have a child, and you don’t speak good about the child, the child will not turn out to be good.

“So irrespective of how painful our past historical issues have been, if you want to be biblical, we say we have been born again.”