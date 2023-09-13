The Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare extended an olive branch to his accusers when the parliamentary committee probing the alleged plot against him went on recess.

The police chief engaged in a friendly exchange with Superintendent George Asare, who is part of the police officers allegedly seeking his exit from Service.

Photos shared on social media showed the IGP also in a warm conversation with Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah and Superintendent Gyebi whom he referred to as brothers earlier in his testimony.

The legal team of the IGP had initially raised objections about the presence of three witnesses – COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendents George Asare and Gyebi.

But after a back-and-forth, chairman of the committee, Samuel Atta Akyea overruled the objection and explained that, their presence would not harm the IGP.

The brief recess changed the tense atmosphere as the IGP joyfully interacted with his colleagues.

Below are the photos

IGP Dampare’s exchanges with Superintendent George Asare Credit : IGP photographer

IGP Dampare’s exchanges with Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah Credit : IGP photographer

IGP Dampare’s exchanges with Superintendent Gyebi. Credit : IGP photographer

We will go deep into the matter – Atta Kyea on…

We may allow witnesses to cross-examine themselves – Atta Akyea

Leaked tape probe: I don’t visit Mahama – Dampare