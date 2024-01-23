A private legal practitioner, Godlove Adjei Tenkorang, is lacing his boot to lead a mammoth demonstration against the Black Stars.

The demo will take place in both Kumasi and Accra to demand a dissolution of the senior national team following their early exit at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Kumasi edition has been set for February 14, 2024, with participants to converge at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium at 9:00am.

Additionally, the Accra demo has been set for February 21, 2024, at the Independence Square.

In a statement, lawyer Tenkorang noted that his action is in line with Article 41 (b), 21 (a) and (d) of the 1992 constitution.

“The time has come for the entire National Team specifically the Black Stars of Ghana, including the playing body, technical team and the current leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to be dissolved with immediate effect.

“The Senior National Team, the Black Stars of Ghana in recent times have brought shame and constant disgrace to the country at both local and international levels and we the citizens of this country cannot sit aloof and watch the image of the country to be dragged in the mud in the world of sports especially, football,” the statement read in parts.

Mr Tenkorang has, therefore, called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to join him to exercise their rights as citizens.

