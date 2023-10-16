Former goalkeeper, Richard Kingson has praised Lawrence Ati-Zigi for his performance against Mexico despite conceding two goals in the second half.

Ati-Zigi kept the post in Black Stars first of the two international friendly games against the CONCACAF champions at the Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

Despite an impressive first-half display, Ghana conceded two sloppy goals in the second half of the game.

PSV Eindhoven star, Hirving Lozano broke the deadlock in the 57th minute before Antuna capitalized on a counter-attack to extend the lead in the 72nd minute.

Ati-Zigi, who plays for Swiss side St. Gallen came under backlash for Ghana’s defeat following his shaky performance.

However, Richard Kingson, who is the goalkeeper’s trainer for the Black Stars believes the 28-year-old goalkeeper was impressive.

The former Ghana goalkeeper hailed Ati-Zigi for his determination and concentration throughout the game.

“He did very well especially he got very hard back passes but he was able to deal with it. Looking at his determination and concentration it was very high so we are going back to our training grounds to correct some of the mistakes and in future, we improve.”

Ati-Zigi was Ghana’s goalkeeper at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and conceded 7 goals in 3 matches at the tournament as the Black Stars exited at the group stages.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will face the USA in the final October international game on Wednesday at dawn at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

