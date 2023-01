Ghanaian entrepreneur and wife of award-winning Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has left us awestruck with her latest Instagram video.

Gifty Mawunya Nkornu looked elegant in a corseted kente dress. The perfect-fit gown featured off-shoulder sleeves designed with yellow beads.

The celebrity mother styled her look with a colorful turban and a beautiful piece of jewellery.

Mrs Dumelo wore flawless makeup as she posed beautifully for the cameras.