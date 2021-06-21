Aide to late Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Osei Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, has resigned.

Charles Owusu, who was the Head of Monitoring Unit of the Forestry Commission, said the decision to quit is for personnel reasons.

He disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Adomonline.com following the burial of his late boss on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Mr Owusu was appointed the Head of Monitoring Unit by Sir John and has since played instrumental role in preserving and restoring the country’s forest reserves.

But after giving his boss a befitting burial, he believes it is time to take the back seat.

“I have resigned from the Forestry Commission and written to those in charge. I want to rest,” he stated.

But there are reports that Mr Owusu was hounded out of the job.

The political activist, said to have shared the same office with the late Sir John, now had nowhere to sit at the Forestry Commission.

Reacting to this, Mr Owusu maintained that he left the Commission voluntarily.

“I have a very good relationship with the current CEO, John Allotey. I worked under him until now,” he stressed.

Listen to Charles Owusu in the attached audio: