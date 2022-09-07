Chadwick Boseman’s missing uncle has been found alive following a search that lasted multiple days and involved the South California Law Enforcement Division.

Tony Boseman, whose family confirmed that he’s the uncle of the late “Black Panther” actor, was located on Tuesday afternoon, September 6 after going missing since Sunday.

Tony, who suffers from dementia, was last seen in the Boseman Road area at around 3:30 P.M. on Sunday.

“He’s gone missing before. So basically the last time anyone saw him was on Boseman Road on Sunday afternoon around 3:30,” said Shale Remien, Public Information Officer for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. “He was there one minute and essentially gone the next.”

The officer added, “We found him about a half a mile away from his house, but it was a very wooded concealed, rural, rough terrain, and essentially, he was in a wooded ditch. Obviously very dehydrated. A little bit out of it.” Deputies said they believe the 77-year-old will be okay.

Shale went on speaking about the search, “Thankfully, SLED and our deputies were both on foot together, and that’s when they came upon Mr. Boseman, but with that being said, for the last three days, we’ve had eyes up in the air with not one but two choppers today.”

“When you have that many resources on the ground and up in the air, and you’re watching a family out of the corner of your eye praying, you are praying too for this kind of result, and we got it today,” she continued. “We are beyond thankful he’s okay.”

Tony’s family is relieved after he’s found alive. “We feel like the angles in heaven were looking down on him,” said Tony’s daughter Letia. “We’re thankful for all the prayers.” His wife of 57 years, Katherine Boseman, was overcome with emotion at him being found safely. “We just thank God,” she added.

Tony’s nephew Marshall Bolden previously said of the search for his missing uncle, “Kinda a concerned and worried time. We just want to find him and want him to be safe when we do find him.” He was thankful for the first responders’ support though, adding, “It makes it a little bit easier when you got support and you’re not out here by yourself looking for someone.”

Chadwick died on August 28, 2020 at age 43 after a secret battle with pancreatic cancer. He’s survived by his wife Taylor Simone Ledward as well as his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman. He recently won a posthumous award at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys for his role on Disney+ Marvel’s animated series “What If…?“. It marked his first Emmy.

MORE: