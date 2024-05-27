Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Oduro Sarfo, has expressed his shock at Laryea Kingston’s unexpected resignation.

The former Ghana international resigned as the head coach of the Black Starlets on Saturday after the team’s failure to reach the final of the ongoing 2024 WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship.

Ghana was defeated 2-1 by Burkina Faso in their semifinal match at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

“The Executive Council was surprised by Laryea Kingston’s decision to step down, especially since we have a game against Nigeria on Tuesday,” Nana Oduro Sarfo told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“The Management Committee informed us of Kingston’s decision through a letter after he had notified the team, which came as a shock” he added.

Meanwhile, Jacob Nartey, the Assistant coach, will lead the team in the 3rd and 4th place match against Nigeria on Tuesday at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.