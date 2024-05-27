The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has put forward proposals which she said would help to deliver socio-economic benefits to citizens of the Commonwealth in the face of the threats of disinformation, populism and declining trust in democracy.

Ms Botchwey, a candidate for the position of Secretary-General of the 56-member Commonwealth of Nations, was speaking last Thursday at a lecture at the University of Buckingham in the United Kingdom, titled: “Realising the Democratic Dividend: A Commonwealth Imperative”.

She said safeguarding democracy required international co-operation for transformative change in economic, environmental and social dimensions. Ms Botchwey is a lawyer and former Chair of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a region buffeted by political instability in recent years.

“In an increasingly interdependent world, collaboration among countries is essential for everyone. The climate crisis, in particular, has shown that collective action is needed if we are to address the challenges of the global commons effectively,” she said.

Global economy

The world must “lay the foundations for a robust and equitable global economy not just in fine words but in reality,” she told her audience of students, academics, diplomats and civil society activists, some of whom joined an online audience.

She pointed out that many developing countries, particularly Small States and Small Developing Island States, operated at the periphery of the global economy, relying on just a few raw agricultural export products and tourism.

Ms Botchwey, a former Deputy Trade Minister, said their heavy debt burden had become a hindrance to galvanising adequate investment to achieve robust economic growth and sustainable development. In 2023, their share of foreign direct investment had dropped by 10 per cent when the reverse was what was desired.

She recommended that industrialised countries provided more resources to international financial institutions to enable the Commonwealth and other developing countries to access resources to respond effectively to the climate challenge.