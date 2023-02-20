Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, has assured Ghanaians that for the next two years, he will see to the transformation of the Ministry.

The Abetifi MP has said if his nomination is approved by the Appointments Committee of Parliament, he will prioritise large-scale farming and focus on improving yields for buffer and export.

Mr Acheampong, when he appeared before the Committee on Monday, said employing technology in the Agric sector will also be key.

On rice products, the nominee said Ghana has no reason not to be able to produce more than 1.6 million metric tonnes consumed annually, adding that trend will be reversed.