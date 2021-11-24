The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has responded to the comments made by the Minister of State at the Ministry of Interior, and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Bryan Acheampong.

Mr Acheampong said he advised the National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah, not to make public details of the President’s foreign travels.

“In my capacity as a Member of Parliament with some knowledge on security matters, I have advised the Minister for National Security to keep the information on the presidential travel secret,’’ he said.

He made this remark whilst contributing to the debate on the 2022 budget statement on Tuesday, 23rd November 2021.

However, in the 2022 budget debate in Parliament today, 24th November 2021, Mr Ablakwa shared a diverse opinion on the matter.

He responded to Mr Acheampong’s comment by saying Ghanaians need to know what the taxes are used for by the government.

He added that the Ghanaian citizen is overtaxed and over-burdened, hence the need to receive some form of transparency to put them at rest.

“Mr Speaker, even Germany is doing 11.4%, from World Bank data, so the Ghanaian people are already overtaxed and over-burdened and we cannot have justification if you look at global arena,’’ he stressed.

He went on to explain that the ruling government cannot look up to the current global economic situation to make a demand for more taxes.

“This is why the Minority will not accept the imposition of further taxes,’’ he stressed.