A staff of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has been arrested on the instruction of Deputy Minister George Mireku Duker.

Gabriel Sarpong was arrested for extorting monies from illegal miners and engaging in mining-related activities in the excess of GH¢200,000 in the name of the Deputy Minister.

A tip-off by an accomplice led to the arrest of Gabriel Sarpong on Tuesday, September 13.

The suspect admitted to all counts of fraudulent activities levelled against him.

Mr Mireku Duker, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency, has asked the security apparatus to handle the matter diligently to ensure that, the law deals with Mr Sarpong severely.

He used the opportunity to state that the prosecution of Mr Sarpong will serve as a deterrent to others in the same trade of activities to desist from such.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the Ministries Police Station, Accra.