A lady, simply identified as Laureta, has been arrested for allegedly killing a businessman, Chukwuemeka.

Ckukwuemeka has been identified as Laureta’s sugar daddy who was financing her lavish lifestyle.

According to reports, she murdered him in his room and absconded with N7million and his Benz.

She was arrested after police tracked the missing car and apprehended her on Wednesday, August 4.

It is reported that the murder was discovered by Chukwuemeka’s business associates who launched a search for him after he was unheard of for three days.

He was found in a pool of blood on his bed, and his room ransacked, leading to the discovery that his Benz, documents, and other items had been stolen.

Police tracked the missing car and were led to a hotel where Laureta was “caught chilling”.

Though she is tight-lipped on the reason for the murder, she confessed to the murder and robbery during investigations.



She has been transferred from Ewet housing police station to the State’s CID where she will be properly interrogated.

