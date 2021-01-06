Tragedy struck in the early hours of Tuesday morning as a lady identified as Imole Shoronke, allegedly set her elder sister and her kids on fire.



The incident is said to have occurred over a 4-bedroom apartment inheritance in Dupeolu area of Idimu, Lagos, according to a report by online portal, WithinNigeria.

The suspect is said to have approached her elder sister on Monday to demand the outright sharing of inheritance their father left for them.



“She was offered one room which she rejected for want of equal sharing. An argument ensued but she allegedly left pacified after being told the circumstances surrounding the property,” one of the victims narrated.

Unknown to them, Imole lurked around the vicinity until the family went to bed to hatch out her plan.

The report added she waited until the wee hours of the morning when the victims were asleep and tore the net of the window to pour petrol into the room.

She ignited the room and the victims were awoken by the thick smoke and burns on their body.

The suspect was caught and arrested after an alarm was raised;

The victims, all suffering degree of burns, are receiving medical treatment in the hospital.