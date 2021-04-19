A lady believed to be about 18 years old has drowned at the Saltpond Beach in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.



Reports say the deceased, named Benedicta, was a stranger who came from Twifu Praso in the company of a female whose boyfriend they had paid a visit.



On Saturday, she decided to go to the beach to swim at the time her friend had traveled out of town but unfortunately drowned.

READ ALSO:

Some persons who around reportedly saw her struggling in the water and calling for help but didn’t see her shortly after.



The residents around the coast then called on the Community Opinion Leaders who poured libations to the gods to retrieve the dead body.



About five minutes after the ritual was performed, the body was washed ashore.



The body has been deposited at the Saltpond Hospital Mortuary while Police have commenced investigations into the matter.



Police are also calling on the general public to go to the Saltpond Mortuary for identification of the body.



The government has placed a ban on patronizing the beaches as a measure to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus disease.